John Morrison to make wrestling appearance during WrestleMania week

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison has been announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 8 which is set to take place on Thursday, March 31st during WrestleMania week.

He will compete under the ring name John Hennigan. The event will be part of Game Changer Wrestling's The Collective. Other names announced for the event include Jon Moxley, Timothy Thatcher, and Minoru Suzuki.

Josh Barnett made the announcement on Twitter, stating that John Morrison will show a side of himself that has never been seen before in the wrestling business. Here's what the tweet read:

"A man whose exploits are known all over the world is tapping into his collegiate wrestling roots and showing a side of himself that's never been seen before in Professional Wrestling. John Hennigan is coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8."

𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 @JoshLBarnett



Morrison was released by WWE last year alongside other talents such as Karrion Kross, Nia Jax and Morrison's wife Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Franky Monet.

John Morrison was involved in a tag team with The Miz before his WWE exit

The Miz @mikethemiz People think you can’t win a title on a @WWE non televised live event, Miz and Morrison proved that theory wrong 13 years ago today. People think you can’t win a title on a @WWE non televised live event, Miz and Morrison proved that theory wrong 13 years ago today. https://t.co/HWSLfusDWd

The Miz and Morrison first teamed up in 2007. The two would win the WWE Tag Team Championships as well as a Slammy Award for their work together. They reformed their historic team after Morrison made his return to WWE in January 2020. John referred to his new character as Johnny Drip Drip.

In a recent interview, The Miz spoke about WWE releasing numerous stars, including his friend John Morrison, saying:

"It's always tough when your friends and your colleagues, you know, get released, but you always wish for the best for them... Like, you just keep going, you know, like when my buddy John Morrison, he got released. He was my tag team partner for a very long time and when he got released, I was like, 'oh man,' you know? But I know John and I know the type of person he is and I know he'll succeed and everything that he does."

Fans can see Morrison compete at Bloodsport 8 in Dallas, TX on March 31st. The Collective is producing the show and have booked some big names to take part.

