John Morrison details reason why his popular entrance was scrapped

Whatever happened to John Morrison's "Johnny Drip Drip" character on WWE programming?

Morrison's last run in WWE is most remembered for his tag team run with The Miz and the introduction of the "Johnny Drip Drip" character, who utilized a drip stick in his entrance as well as using it to interfere in matches by squirting his opponents with water.

John Morrison recently spoke to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide variety of subjects.

When Morrison was asked about what happened to the "drip stick" that was a popular part of his character, Morrison revealed that the item was initially going to be sold at the events until it dawned on everyone that the entire audience would end up being soaked by them instead.

“Johnny Drip-Drip was — first of all, I wrote ‘I’m going to moisten someone up with my Drip Stick’ in a promo and it’s [meant as] a joke. Vince hears it and goes, ‘Drip Stick? We’re going to make a fortune on these Drip Sticks!’ He loved it,” John Morrison explained. “And I wanted to have my entrance and stand on the turnbuckle and have everyone shoot me with the Drip Sticks. It was going in that direction until people realized that the arena would then be soaking wet with water. [laughs] Then they decided that we can’t sell Drip Sticks. It was so close, that would have put it over the top.”

John Morrison on if Seth Rollins caused the halting of his drip character

Many fans blamed Seth "Freakin" Rollins' new outlandish character for hating the rise of Johnny Drip-Drip on WWE SmackDown.

But Morrison revealed that Rollins had nothing to do with it, and it was more game down to The Miz leaving to do Dancing with the Stars and him being backstage for multiple weeks with nothing to do.

“I don’t even know if Seth Rollins watches SmackDown or did at the time. As far as the ’drip’ stuff goes, I don’t even know if he knows what ‘drip’ is. The reason it got pulled back on was because Miz left [For Dancing with the Stars] and for some reason I had like three different plans that got changed at the last second,” John Morrison said. “So I was just kinda sitting around. And if you sit around at TV for a couple weeks, then you start to get into trouble, you know what I mean? I think that’s kinda what happened more than Seth Rollins being the cause of it." [H/T: WrestleZone]

