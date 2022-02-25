John Morrison set to make GCW debut during WrestleMania weekend

Former WWE star John Morrison is set to make his Game Changer Wrestling debut during WrestleMania weekend under the ring name Johnny Caballero.

In November last year, the former Intercontinental Champion parted ways with the wrestling juggernaut as he was released from his contract. He recently challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship at Rey de Reyes.

GCW star Gringo Loco took to Twitter to announce John Morrison's upcoming debut at The Wrld On Lucha. The show will occur during The Collective on Friday, April 1st in Dallas, Texas, the day before WrestleMania Night One.

John Morrison was part of a tag team with The Miz in WWE

The Shaman of Sexy returned to WWE in 2019 and reformed Miz and Morrison with The Miz. They went on to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Morrison referred to himself as the Drip God, and he used to carry a water gun which he used to spray on some of his or Miz's opponents.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the former WWE Champion was asked about his thoughts on releasing numerous stars, including Morrison.

The Miz stated:

"It's always tough when your friends and your colleagues, you know, get released but you always wish for the best for them... Like, you just keep going, you know, like when my buddy John Morrison, he got released. He was my tag team partner for a very long time and when he got released, I was like, 'oh man,' you know? But I know John and I know the type of person he is and I know he'll succeed and everything that he does."

Along with Morrison, Drago Kid and Pagano have also been announced for Gringo Loco's The Wrld on Lucha event. Are you hyped to see Morrison back in the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

