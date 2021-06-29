John Morrison wants to repeat what he did on IMPACT and Lucha Underground in WWE

John Morrison has spent 12 years with WWE in two separate stints. During his first run with the company, Johnny Drip Drip won numerous titles including the ECW World Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Tag Team titles.

He left the company nine years later and pursued his wrestling career on the independent circuit as well as doing stints with IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

It was here that John Morrison found much success, wowing fans with his performances. He even held the top title in each of these promotions for a significant amount of time.

He returned to WWE in 2019, and since then has been thrown into a comedic duo alongside The Miz.

John Morrison recently sat down with DAZN, where he spoke about his WWE run, and revealed that he is hoping to do some work similar to what he did at IMPACT and Lucha Underground.

"A lot of fans thought that they were going to see what they saw on Impact, Lucha Underground, and all the places that I was at. That's what I thought too, and that's what I've been wanting to do since I've been back. It feels like I'm in a unique position right now to showcase everything I'm capable of, not just physically in the ring, but promo-wise, charisma-wise. I feel like I pitch an idea every week. Some of them are dumb; some aren’t." Morrison said. (H/T: DAZN)

It will be interesting to see just how things progress for Morrison. There have been hints of a potential break-up between him and The Miz.

John Morrison will feature in the Money in the Bank ladder match

John Morrison recently took a huge step in his WWE career as he recently qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match by scoring a shocking victory over Randy Orton in the qualifying match.

Morrison joins Big E, Riddle, Ricochet, and Drew McIntyre in the ladder match. It will be great to see just what the former Intercontinental Champion will bring to the match.

