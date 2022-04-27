10-time champion gives his honest opinion on Bad Bunny's WWE performances

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison has showered praise on Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Bunny was featured at WrestleMania 37 as he joined forces with Damian Priest to beat The Miz and Morrison in tag team action. The musician got the pin after applying a cross body on the A-Lister and received acclaim for his performance from the WWE Universe.

In a recent interview with The Delz Show, Morrison opined that the 28-year-old's hard work is unparalleled as far as celebrities in WWE are concerned:

"There has been no celebrity with WWE that has been as much of a fan and worked as hard as that dude. I understand why he's successful at what he does," said Morrison. (H/T: Fightful)

Damian Priest speaks about celebrities like Bad Bunny perfroming at WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Damian Priest has shared his thoughts on celebrities making appearances at WrestleMania.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Priest, who teamed up with Bunny to get the better of The Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37, stated that wrestlers are understandably not always happy with an outsider coming in. He also declared that celebrities like Bunny help the show garner views:

"Being honest, just like the fans, when you see an outsider you [groan]. Just because we're so passionate about it. Not that we have a problem with that person. We're just passionate about our business. We like it being treated as such," Damian Priest said. "Someone like Bad Bunny coming in, of course, there are going to be eye rolls and whatnot.''

Comicbook Movie News @cbmovienews Erik Davis @ErikDavis JUST IN: Bad Bunny is going to play the next live-action Marvel character from Sony, EL MUERTO! The film hits 1/12/24. #CinemaCon JUST IN: Bad Bunny is going to play the next live-action Marvel character from Sony, EL MUERTO! The film hits 1/12/24. #CinemaCon https://t.co/dFr8EGuBQJ So Bad Bunny is playing Muerto in the next Sony Spiderverse movie. Good time to mention that Bad Bunny did well at Wrestlemania. People will laugh at Sony for this but a low budget film with a lesser known character could be just what the doctor ordered. twitter.com/ErikDavis/stat… So Bad Bunny is playing Muerto in the next Sony Spiderverse movie. Good time to mention that Bad Bunny did well at Wrestlemania. People will laugh at Sony for this but a low budget film with a lesser known character could be just what the doctor ordered. twitter.com/ErikDavis/stat… https://t.co/jlOQOhT4h8

Bunny's most recent WWE appearance was at the Royal Rumble 2022 premium live event. It remains to be seen when he will next appear in the company.

Do you think Bunny is the best celebrity to have worked with WWE? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

