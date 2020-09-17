When John Morrison left WWE the first time around, he didn't think he would be gone for a long time. Stints at Lucha Underground and IMPACT wrestling helped him improve his skillset and viability as a main-event star.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, John Morrison said that when realized he was a free agent, he started looking around to see where he wanted to go.

John Morrison talked to WWE and AEW

Morrison explained to Chris Van Vliet that he had to figure out where he wanted to go once he was free and clear. He said:

"I talked to WWE and I talked to AEW. And... um... I had a really good conversation with Vince (McMahon) and they made me a really nice offer and I ended up taking it."

Morrison said that this led to a reunion with The Miz, which he described as the "greatest tag team of the 21st century."

You can watch the segment at 32:20 in the video below

Interestingly, Morrison said that he had talks with AEW, as he was featured in Being The Elite. It should be noted that it's unclear whether AEW made him an offer. With that said, his reunion with The Miz was something that the WWE Universe had waited for a long time.

