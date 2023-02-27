John Morrison shares picture with Hall of Famer at non-WWE event

Former WWE Superstar John Morrison was recently spotted with Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) at a fan meet-and-greet event.

This past weekend, Morrison and WWE Hall of Famer took a trip to the 5th anniversary of StocktonCon Winter. StocktonCon is a two-day pop culture festival in Stockton, California, for fans of comic books, superhero movies, anime, and nerds.

The convention is held twice a year, in February (StocktonCon Winter) and August (StocktonCon Summer). It draws thousands of fans, many of whom dress up and explore pop culture in a new way.

Previously, WWE's Kliq & nWo members Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, as well as Kurt Angle, also attended the event to share their experiences with the fans.

John Morrison posed with his shirt off, and Diamond Dallas Page tried to hit his finisher on The Predator's character as they enjoyed the weekend with the fans.

"For some reason losing my shirt & hitting a solid Tropic Thunder pose felt like the thing to do when @RealDDP hit his finish on The Predator @StocktonCon was an amazing event! To all who attended thank you for making it such a fun weekend," he wrote.

You can check out Morrison's tweet below:

John Morrison has not wrestled for AEW since June 2022

Morrison worked briefly for AEW after leaving WWE in 2021 but has primarily worked for companies like Major League Wrestling and AAA recently.

While his time in All Elite Wrestling was brief, fans were eager to see Johnny Elite debut at the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in May 2022. He lost to Samoa Joe that night. Johnny had two more AEW matches, the most recent being Miro's return match on Dynamite on June 1st.

Morrison has an AEW record of one win and two losses, with many potential dream matches still on the table.

Since taking over the company's creative direction in the summer of 2022, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been on a spending spree. However, before AEW signs him, fans are expecting The Game to sign the former Intercontinental Champion.

Do you want to see John Morrison back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

