John Cena sends a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his return tonight on RAW 

Former WWE Champion John Cena has urged fans to tune in to Monday Night RAW as he returns tonight to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company.

The 16-time world champion's journey with WWE began when he penned a developmental contract with the company in 2001. Fast forward to 2022, he is one of the most successful superstars to have ever graced the WWE ring. The star has played a babyface for almost his entire career and his achievements in the wrestling industry are second to none.

The Dr. of Thuganomics, who made his main roster debut on the June 27 episode of SmackDown in 2002, is all set to take the WWE Universe by storm once again on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

The former world champion took to Twitter today to personally invite fans to join him on his special occasion. In his post, he described his journey with Vince McMahon's brand as "long" and "strange." He also promised to treat fans with some "old-fashioned fun" on the upcoming episode of the red brand. Here is what he wrote:

"What a long, strange trip it’s been…Truckin’ down to #WWERaw LIVE from Laredo, TX. Celebrate with me, @WWE, and the #WWE Universe! We’re going to have some good Old Fashioned fun. TONIGHT!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Fan reactions to John Cena's tweet ahead of his return

Unsurprisingly, the aforementioned tweet blew up as fans chimed in with their reactions. Here is a collection of some of the best reactions to the tweet.

A user posted a photo where she saw Cena live from the crowd and could not control her emotions.

Some fans believe Cena is a much bigger star than The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

A user posted a photo of himself wearing a T-Shirt for John Cena's 20th anniversary with WWE.

The promotion declared June to be "Cena Month" to celebrate the special occasion. The multi-time champion will be making his first WWE TV appearance since SummerSlam in August last year.

