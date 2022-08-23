"Johnny Gargano? Are you kidding me?" - Veteran says he wouldn't attend WWE RAW even if he gets paid to do it (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Triple H's latest RAW episode and criticized the new Head of Creative for insisting on replicating the NXT product on the WWE main roster.

Monday Night RAW witnessed the surprising return of Johnny Gargano, who made his first wrestling appearance since choosing to let his WWE NXT contract expire in December 2021.

Theory confronted the returning superstar, and Vince Russo felt that the angle lacked the star power to draw the attention of casual fans. Russo noted that, unlike NXT, there is a lot at stake financially regarding RAW and SmackDown, and the company can't afford to take risks with the talent they push.

The wrestling veteran explained that the company's shows were being written for the attending fans and not for the viewers at home.

Russo made another big claim on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"If nobody cares about numbers anymore; if eyeballs and customers don't mean anything anymore, then, bro, you're doing a banger of a job because the marks that attend this show are going to love the show. Me personally, you couldn't pay me to go see the people on this show. Johnny Gargano? Are you kidding me? Bro, I'm sitting here, primetime Monday night, and I'm looking at Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory in the ring, and I'm like, why would I watch this?" [From 3:05 - 3:44]

"They have literally destroyed the wrestling audience" - Vince Russo gets honest about WWE and AEW

Russo believes wrestling promotions are failing to target the casual audience and is pointlessly focused on pleasing the hardcore fanbase.

The outspoken personality called out all the prominent wrestling executives and accused them of damaging the viewership pattern in the business with their mediocre creative choices.

Russo added:

"Give me one thing that would intrigue a casual fan about either one of these guys. That the guy changes diapers? Bro, it's a joke. It's an absolute joke. Literally, between AEW and WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Tony Khan, they have literally destroyed the wrestling audience. Literally bro. And here's the problem, they continue to do it." [From 3:45 - 4:24]

Do you agree with Vince Russo regarding his views on Triple H's vision for RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi