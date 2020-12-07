Johnny Gargano reclaims NXT North American Championship at WarGames

Tonight at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Leon Ruff defended the NXT North American Championship against former champions Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat match.

Johnny Gargano went on to defeat Ruff and Priest inside the Capitol Wrestling Center to become the first-ever three-time North American Champion.

However, Gargano did not do things all on his own, as he had some help from a few Ghostfaces who interfered throughout the match and caused problems for both Ruff and Priest.

After winning the North American title for the third time, it was revealed that Austin Theory was the final Ghostface who helped Gargano in gaining the pinfall victory over Leon Ruff.

The last time we saw Austin Theory on NXT was a few months ago on October 21st, when he seemingly "quit" after losing to Bronson Reed in back-to-back matches on the same night.

Johnny Gargano becomes champion again

The Triple Threat match for the NXT North American Championship began with Damian Priest sending Ruff through a barricade outside of the ring. It came after the latter refused to stay out of the match when The Archer of Infamy told him to. However, Priest did show some genuine signs of concern for Ruff, who seemed injured after getting sent through the barricade.

Ruff returned to the fray after a while and took offense to both men. Johnny Gargano and Ruff even had a short alliance to attack the bigger man in Priest. Towards the end of the match, when it seemed like Priest could become champion again, he got swarmed by a trio of Ghostfaces.

Priest then took out the Ghostfaces with a huge dive, but was then attacked from behind soon after by another Ghostface with a lead pipe. That individual would later reveal himself to be Austin Theory. Johnny Gargano then dropped Ruff with the One Final Beat to secure the pinfall and become the champion.