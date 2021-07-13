"They are the future of what we do" - Johnny Gargano heaps praise on two of NXT's bright young talents (Exclusive)

Johnny Gargano is one of the greatest professional wrestlers to ever grace an NXT ring. As mentioned in earlier episodes of the black and gold brand, Gargano is part of the Mount Rushmore of NXT and his opinion is highly regarded.

Having spent a lot of time in NXT, Johnny Gargano has seen plenty of talent come through the ranks and make the move up to the main roster. As such, he is very aware of what it takes to make a name for himself in WWE and in the wrestling business in general.

Currently, Johnny Wrestling finds himself as the head of one of the premier factions in NXT, The Way. The group consists of himself, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell.

Austin and Indi are the two youngest members of the group, and Johnny Gargano revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, that these two NXT Superstars are the future of pro-wrestling.

"I'm going to make the best of the time I have with Austin and Indi because I know and firmly believe...like...they were hand picked by me and Candice because we know they are the future of what we do. They have great attitudes. They have so much charisma, so much character and so much athletic ability. It looks like we made them in a freakin lab. I think the world of Austin and Indi, so we're gonna make the best of the time we have with them, because they're gonna make this company a lot of money for a long time." said Johnny Gargano

Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell are two young talents who have already shown how great they are. Perhaps they will live up to their potential and become the future of WWE.

Johnny Gargano believes that The Way is similar to WWE's Evolution

The Way has been one of the best factions to ever be formed in NXT. Gargano, Candice LeRae, Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell have been one of the most hilarious and skilled groups to watch on NXT.

The leader of the faction, Johnny Gargano, made an interesting comparison between The Way and one of WWE's legendary factions in Evolution.

Gargano believes that he and his wife Candice LeRae play a similar role to that of Triple H and Ric Flair, who were mentors to Randy Orton and Batista. In this case, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are mentors to Austin and Indi.

Regardless of any comparison, The Way are a special group, and it will be interesting to see how their run in NXT plays out. Hopefully, WWE will make the most of it.

