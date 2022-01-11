Johnny Gargano hints at returning to the ring soon

Johnny Gargano recently hinted that he might be returning to the ring soon. The former NXT Champion took to Twitter to state that he was working out to wrestling theme songs and teased a possible desire to return.

"You know when I start working out to wrestling theme songs.. the itch is slowly starting to come back..," wrote Johnny Gargano.

The last time fans saw Johnny Gargano inside a ring was at WWE NXT WarGames. He competed as a member of Team Black & Gold and lost to Team 2.0.

On the following episode of NXT 2.0, he cut a heartfelt farewell promo where he thanked his friends, family and WWE colleagues before being brutally attacked by Grayson Waller.

He mentioned in his promo that his wife Candice LeRae was pregnant and that he would be taking paternity leave. Interestingly enough, Gargano's contract expired on December 10 and the NXT star chose not to re-sign with the company.

Will Johnny Gargano debut at AEW?

Like many of his former WWE colleagues, Johnny Gargano could sign with AEW in the near future. Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer also stated that Johnny Wrestling is heavily considering moving to AEW.

The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion also stated in one of his Twitch streams that he will be taking some time off as he and his wife are expecting a child and it will be a while before he returns to in-ring action.

The former NXT Superstar also spoke about various AEW wrestlers in his stream, including former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, who is currently on hiatus.

However, Johnny Wrestling could still shock the wrestling world and eventually make his return to WWE if he chooses to renew his WWE contract. All in all, the wrestling community is looking forward to his return to in-ring action and he will be an asset for whichever promotion he works for.

Edited by Genci Papraniku