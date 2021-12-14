"Think twice before trusting the creative team" - WWE Legend on Johnny Gargano leaving WWE

Mick Foley has commented on Johnny Gargano's decision to leave WWE by saying that he understands it. The WWE Hall of Famer has been outspoken about WWE's pattern of releasing talented performers, and he has also criticized the company's creative process.

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano is now officially a free agent, as his WWE contract expired last week. Johnny Wrestling was one of the top stars on the NXT brand; he was the first Triple Crown Champion in NXT history.

While speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Foley shared his thoughts on Johnny Gargano's departure. He described how he believes Gargano owes it to himself to evaluate all the options that are available to him. The WWE Hall of Famer also expressed that WWE's history of misusing stars the same size as Gargano was a cause for concern.

“I was kind of vocal in the past few months about the releases that were made and how some talent was being treated," said Foley. "And how, if I was a young talent, I’d really have to think twice before trusting the creative team to do the right thing for me."

"If you’re Johnny and you see the history of guys his size, there are some exceptions," Foley continued. "People have done remarkably well, Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson being the best example. But I think they owe it to themselves to see what’s out there."

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano Even after last night.. I still can't put EVERYTHING I'd like to say into words right now. Just know that I appreciate all of you more than I can ever really express. Hope I made ya proud.

🖤💛



Johnny Gargano hasn't made it clear what his future as a wrestler holds, but he's one of the most buzzworthy names on the open market right now.

WWE's door for Johnny Gargano is open for the future

Per reports about the situation, Johnny Gargano's exit from WWE has been called "extremely amicable," and the door for working together in the future has been left open.

These same reports noted that WWE sees Johnny Gargano as a valuable commodity, so the company made multiple pushes to get him to re-sign. But it seems like Gargano chose to move on, at least for now, in order to explore other possibilities.

No matter what happens next, Johnny Gargano's time in WWE NXT delivered many amazing moments that will always be remembered by the WWE Universe.

What do you think about Johnny Gargano's departure from WWE? Do you think it was the right decision? Let us know down below.

