Johnny Gargano says 26-year-old WWE Superstar is ready-made for the main roster

Johnny Gargano thinks the 26-year-old WWE Superstar is ready to move from NXT to the main roster.

The Rebel Heart made a stunning return to WWE and joined the main roster. Gargano was a long-time NXT product who created a majority of his success in WWE on the Black and Gold brand.

Johnny Gargano accomplished everything he could on NXT before moving to the main roster. Speaking on WWE Espanol, Gargano praised several talents from the Black and Gold brand. He also said that Indi Hartwell is ready for the main roster:

"I think we're in an amazing time period right now and there is so much amazing talent especially a lot of great talent in NXT. Obviously Bron Breakkers, Creed Brothers, Cora Jade, Roxanne [Perez], and Indi [Hartwell], obviously, is ready-made for the main roster. I think there is a lot of great talent down in NXT that are going to get amazing opportunities in the future." [24:43 to 25:05]

Gargano heavily praised the talent as the Black and Gold brand holds a special place in his heart.

Every member of Johnny Gargano's The Way is on the main roster except Indi Hartwell

In 2020, fans got to witness a new side of Johnny Gargano as he turned heel. Along with the heel turn, he created a stable called The Way which comprises of Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory.

Last year, the stable went out with a bang as Indi married Dexter Lumis, Theory went to the main roster, LeRae took maternal leave and Gargano took some time off.

After nine months of inactivity, Gargano returned to WWE but the company's landscape changed and along with that, the members of his group set out on their own journey.

Apart from Hartwell, every group member is now on the main roster. LeRae made her debut on the red brand, Gargano is feuding with Austin Theory and Dexter Lumis is stalking The Miz.

