After he initially failed to earn a spot in the ladder match to crown a new North American Champion at TakeOver: XXX, Johnny Gargano made the most of his second opportunity. By defeating a game Ridge Holland in NXT's opening match, Gargano will have the chance to live up to the nickname "Johnny TakeOver" again.

Can Johnny Gargano become a two-time champ?

It would have been weird if Johnny Gargano didn't participate in the upcoming TakeOver event. He's had some of the most memorable moments in NXT history at those events, including matches with and against Tommaso Ciampa and opposing Adam Cole.

While the likes of Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes and Bronson Reed will get a chance to become an NXT Champion for the first time, Gargano will look to become North American Champion for a second time.

Entering his match with Holland, the jury was split as to which second-chance star would punch their ticket to TakeOver XXX. With newer names like Priest and Reed in title pictures, there was a good chance that Johnny Gargano would lose.

Even though the former NXT Champion won a physical match against Holland, there was an extremely scary moment during the middle of the contest. Things looked so bad that reports suggested that Triple H and Shawn Michaels even came out to check on Gargano.

While coming off the ropes, Holland picked Gargano up and tried what appeared to be a suplex of some sorts. Gargano landed awkwardly on his head and neck but was able to finish the match and add his name to the collections of competitors for TakeOver: XXX. Will he make good on his second chance?