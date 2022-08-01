Johnny Gargano has one word reaction after trending following SummerSlam

Johnny Gargano has reacted after trending on Twitter following SummerSlam.

Gargano was one of NXT's spotlight talents for years, winning every men's title on the black and gold brand. He has had countless classic matches with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole, and Andrade. He was also dubbed Johny Takeover due to his marvelous performances on NXT Takeovers.

The former NXT North American Champion's contract expired on December 10, 2021, and he did not renew it. Since then, he has mostly stayed away from wrestling, apart from a few appearances on podcasts and panels.

The man known as Johnny Wrestling by fans began trending on Twitter following SummerSlam. Reports have been circulating that Triple H is interested in bringing back some of the formerly released NXT talents. Some believe that Gargano might be on that list and expected him to appear at SummerSlam.

"Seriously." tweeted Johnny Gargano

While many believe that the response is an acknowledgment of the rumors surrounding his return, others believe it is a tease of his return. We shall only know when the former NXT Champion appears at a wrestling show, be it WWE or somewhere else.

Johnny Gargano recently appeared on IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano recently made a shocking appearance on IMPACT Wrestling.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion appeared on IMPACT this week during a vignette. He praised Alex Shelley ahead of his upcoming match for the IMPACT World Championship against Josh Alexander at Emergence on August 12th.

A report by Fightful, stated that Gargano's appearance on IMPACT was a one-time thing and was done as a "favor to a friend." The report also stated that he is not in talks with the promotion.

Triple H is now Head of Talent relations in WWE, and Gargano reportedly has a solid relationship with The Cerebral Assassin. It wouldn't be a stretch to claim that WWE would at least be considering bringing back Johnny Wrestling to the company.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far