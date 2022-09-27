Johnny Gargano breaks silence after his wife Candice LeRae makes a surprise return on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano has commented on Candice LeRae making an unexpected return to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion parted ways with the company in May this year after her contract expired. She and her husband welcomed their first child, Quill, on February 17. Gargano also made a surprise return to WWE recently after leaving in December last year.

On this week's RAW, he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Alpha Academy in a tag team bout. After the bout, Nikki A.S.H. was shown preparing for her match in the ring. Her opponent was revealed to be none other than Candice LeRae. This surprised many fans as they weren't expecting her to appear on the show.

Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to comment on his wife's WWE return, stating that perhaps their son isn't the only person he trained with this past month.

"Okay.. maybe Quill hasn't been my only training partner this past month [sic]. Welcome back, Candice LeRae! #WWERaw," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

The WWE Universe is excited to have Candice LeRae back on TV

The Poison Pixie is the latest to return to WWE under the new Triple H regime. She was a star in NXT and could become an even bigger one on the main roster.

As noted earlier, her return was unexpected, and she emerged victorious in her return match. The WWE Universe is excited to have her back, and there are plenty of potential opponents for her on the red brand.

You can check out some of the fan reactions to her return:

Zachary Wright @Zachthehuman17 #wwe @WWE #WWERaw Now that I’ve had time to digest, man, this is one of the best moments of 2022 for me. @CandiceLeRae back in wrestling and on the same show as @Iyo_SkyWWE …can’t wait for another classic. My beautiful kiddo and I are so happy to see you back #poisonpixie Now that I’ve had time to digest, man, this is one of the best moments of 2022 for me. @CandiceLeRae back in wrestling and on the same show as @Iyo_SkyWWE …can’t wait for another classic. My beautiful kiddo and I are so happy to see you back #poisonpixie #wwe @WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/IRlMhWJRfl

Michael Hamflett @MichaelHamflett Candice LeRae is an ace wrestler and a world class babyface, but on top of all that, Triple H always positioned her like the second coming of Dusty Rhodes himself during WarGames season. She’s a prized asset immediately, and a shrewd addition for the months ahead Candice LeRae is an ace wrestler and a world class babyface, but on top of all that, Triple H always positioned her like the second coming of Dusty Rhodes himself during WarGames season. She’s a prized asset immediately, and a shrewd addition for the months ahead https://t.co/tLlNLam1Gb

Finn Cross @FinnCross @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae First you in Toronto, now the missus in Edmonton! Much love to and from the Canadian crowds! @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae First you in Toronto, now the missus in Edmonton! Much love to and from the Canadian crowds!

Candice is currently set to face Dakota Kai on RAW next week. The match was made official during a backstage segment on the show involving Damage CRTL and Bianca Belair.

How did you react to Candice's return? Sound off in the comments below!

