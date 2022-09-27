Johnny Gargano breaks silence after his wife Candice LeRae makes a surprise return on WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano has commented on Candice LeRae making an unexpected return to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.
The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion parted ways with the company in May this year after her contract expired. She and her husband welcomed their first child, Quill, on February 17. Gargano also made a surprise return to WWE recently after leaving in December last year.
On this week's RAW, he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Alpha Academy in a tag team bout. After the bout, Nikki A.S.H. was shown preparing for her match in the ring. Her opponent was revealed to be none other than Candice LeRae. This surprised many fans as they weren't expecting her to appear on the show.
Johnny Gargano took to Twitter to comment on his wife's WWE return, stating that perhaps their son isn't the only person he trained with this past month.
"Okay.. maybe Quill hasn't been my only training partner this past month [sic]. Welcome back, Candice LeRae! #WWERaw," he wrote.
The WWE Universe is excited to have Candice LeRae back on TV
The Poison Pixie is the latest to return to WWE under the new Triple H regime. She was a star in NXT and could become an even bigger one on the main roster.
As noted earlier, her return was unexpected, and she emerged victorious in her return match. The WWE Universe is excited to have her back, and there are plenty of potential opponents for her on the red brand.
Candice is currently set to face Dakota Kai on RAW next week. The match was made official during a backstage segment on the show involving Damage CRTL and Bianca Belair.
