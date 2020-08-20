Johnny Gargano responds after horrific injury suffered on NXT

This week's episode of NXT opened with one of the second-chance matches which saw Johnny Gargano take on Ridge Holland. The match featured a scary spot as Gargano was dropped on his head by Holland and as reported earlier, the match had to be stopped so that the medical team could check on the former NXT Champion.

WWE edited out the part where Gargano received medical attention, and he got back up to his feet to continue the match, which he ended up winning after hitting the One Final Beat on Holland.

Gargano took to Instagram after the show and reacted to the horrific spot, which was shown in slow motion. The following caption accompanied the video:

Just another Wednesday night at the office. "All Heart" isn't just a catchphrase. You only lose when you quit and I got a Ladder match to win in 3 days. 🙃 #NXTTakeOver

What happened after Johnny Gargano's scary spot that was edited out?

POST Wrestling's John Pollock had reported a week ago that the match between Gargano and Holland was stopped right after the spot mentioned above.

The bump looked so bad that even Triple H and Shawn Michaels rushed to the ring to check on Johnny Gargano. The medical team assessed Gargano's condition, and he expressed his desire to complete the match.

It was noted that the unforeseen mishap caused a delay at the NXT tapings, and Gargano reportedly apologized to everyone for the inconvenience, which was another example of his professionalism.

Johnny Gargano was even checked upon by the WWE medical team following the match. Thankfully for him and the company, the Superstar seemed fine despite the frightening nature of the bump.

As things stand, Gargano has qualified for the Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: XXX to determine the next North American Champion. This week's episode of the Black and Gold brand was the go-home episode for TakeOver, and WWE ended the show by highlighting each contestant that will compete in the upcoming Ladder Match.

In addition to Johnny Gargano, the match will also feature Velveteen Dream, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Cameron Grimes.