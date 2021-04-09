Johnny Gargano retains his North American Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Johnny Gargano has had some difficulties retaining his championships in the past. However, that was not the case tonight, as Johnny Wrestling successfully defended his WWE NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed.

Reed secured the opportunity to face Gargano by winning the five-man gauntlet match on night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The match was tightly contested with both men showing their willingness to sacrifice everything in order to have the North American Championship.

Given his gigantic build, many came into the match favoring Bronson Reed. However, Gargano's technical ability, trickery, and some unnecessary interference from Austin Theory proved too much for the big man to handle.

Johnny Gargano finished the match with a One Final Beat, pinning Bronson Reed for the three-count.

Gargano proved just why he is called Johnny Takeover at Stand & Deliver, with yet another exemplary performance. He has now successfully defended his North American Championship for a third time, previously beating both Leon Ruff and Kushida.

Gargano has no plans of ever losing the North American title and will be awaiting his next opponent so that he can continue to successfully retain the belt.

Who will be Johnny Gargano's next opponent?

Bronson Reed was unable to take the North American Championship away from Johnny Gargano, but there are still plenty of contenders who are vying for the opportunity. Last night's gauntlet match showcased a number of opponents for Johnny Wrestling.

Leon Ruff and Bronson Reed have now failed in their attempts, which leaves LA Knight, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Dexter Lumis.

Johnny Gargano and The Way have history with Dexter Lumis, and perhaps The Stimulus could be the one to finally dethrone Johnny Wrestling as the NXT North American Champion. He has defeated Gargano in the ring before, so it wouldn't come as a surprise.

Who do you think will finally wrest the championship away from Johnny Gargano? Will it be Dexter Lumis or another superstar? Let us know down below.