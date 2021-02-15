Johnny Gargano retains his WWE North American Championship in a superb match against KUSHIDA

At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Johnny Gargano successfully defended his NXT North American Championship in what was an absolutely brilliant match against KUSHIDA. Both men put on an instant classic, and it looked like either one of them could win it. But Gargano emerged victorious, so he retained the title.

KUSHIDA went into this match as the clear favorite. Many fans hoped the Japanese professional wrestler would leave Sunday night as the first pro wrestler born outside of North America to win the North American Championship. Throughout the match, both stars showcased their technical abilities in what was surely a candidate for the match of the night.

KUSHIDA would focus on Johnny Gargano's arm throughout the match, hoping the North American Champion would submit at some point. But Gargano proved why he is called Johnny TakeOver with an unrelenting and brilliant performance en route to victory.

It's important to note that Johnny Gargano's stablemates from The Way did not interfere. As a result, Gargano won cleanly, which is a rare occurrence these days.

What is next for Johnny Gargano?

The Way in NXT

Johnny Gargano is one of the poster boys of NXT, but he has the potential to become a prominent star on the main roster. While it is highly unlikely that Johnny Wrestling will ever want to leave the black-and-gold brand, many fans would like to see him on RAW or SmackDown in the future.

But following this superb match at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, it might be even more exciting to see a continuation of the feud between Johnny Gargano and KUSHIDA. The two stars have some great chemistry, both inside and outside the ring.

Johnny Gargano could leave NXT for the main roster after he has a few more superb matches with KUSHIDA. Or he could stay on the black-and-gold brand and continue to serve as its unofficial face.