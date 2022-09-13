Johnny Gargano's mystery opponent officially confirmed for tonight's WWE RAW

Johnny Gargano's opponent for his WWE Monday Night RAW in-ring return has finally been revealed, and it's official.

The former NXT Champion will compete on tonight's show for the first time this year. He took a lengthy break from wrestling after his contract expired last December to spend time with his family. He made a surprise return to WWE several weeks ago on the red brand.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now reported that Johnny Gargano's opponent will be none other than Chad Gable. His former associate Austin Theory recently revealed in a video on Twitter that he will indeed be going one-on-one with the Alpha Academy member, confirming the report.

Did Johnny Gargano consider retiring from wrestling during his WWE hiatus?

Johnny Wrestling was a major star during the black and gold era of NXT, where he held all three major championships. He also headlined multiple NXT TakeOver events.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Johnny Gargano commented on whether or not he thought about taking a permanent break from the squared circle during his time away.

"Yes and no [if I considered retirement]. I gave myself kind of a year. When I left in December, I kind of said, okay, I am content being gone December — I think December 7th might have been my last NXT show — December 7th to December whatever, December-January. I was okay taking off a full year, letting my body rest, letting my body recover but also letting my mind recover and also reenergizing myself," said Gargano.

The former Heart and Soul of NXT is one of the most talented performers in the world right now, and he has what it takes to become successful on the main roster. With Triple H in charge of creative, Johnny Gargano could end up making his dreams a reality.

