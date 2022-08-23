"Pro Wrestling is so cool", Johnny Gargano sends emotional thank you to fans following his shocking return to WWE

Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano seems extremely grateful to the WWE Universe for showing their love and support for him. Today, the fan favorite shared an emotional 'thank you' message on his Instagram page.

Fans in Toronto, Canada, became unglued when the Rebel Heart made his surprise return to the company on Monday Night RAW, following his departure from NXT nine months prior.

In an emotional post on his Instagram page, Johnny Gargano expressed his thanks to the fans in attendance for their reaction to his entrance and said it was something he would never forget.

"Last night still feels like a dream..Toronto.. after 9 months away.. you have no idea how much THAT reaction meant to me! You ran the full gamut of emotions until my name popped up! Hearing that response and walking out will be a moment I never forget! Seriously.. THANK YOU ALL for the excitement around my return. Pro Wrestling is so cool.. and #JohnnyWrestling is back! ❤" - Johnny Gargano, Instagram

Gargano returned to a thunderous reaction, but was soon interrupted by Mr. Money in the Bank and former friend, Theory. The former US Champion mocked Gargano, saying that he's already accomplished everything Gargano dreams of doing in WWE. Theory then offered Gargano the opportunity to carry his bags, but instead he received a stiff superkick in response.

Johnny Gargano said the crowd's reaction for his WWE return was a weight off his shoulders

Johnny Gargano's return shocked the pro wrestling world, as there were no reports or rumors alleging that he would appear on RAW. While speaking to WWE Digital, the 35-year-old superstar noted that he was relieved that the crowd reacted the way they did, citing that he was happy that "people remember who I am".

“I’m still at a loss for words. I don’t know. When you’re away for so long, I was away for nine months, like I said, and I was just kinda changing diapers and watching Bluey and doing the dad thing for a long time... To stand there and watch my name come up on the tron and see people go nuts, I’m like man, it’s really a relief. I feel like a huge weight is lifted off my shoulders now because people remember who I am, and now it’s time to get to work." (H/T - Fightful)

Ever since his departure from WWE's NXT brand in December, rumors had been swirling about where Gargano would sign. Many thought that he would sign with rival promotion AEW, however sentiments changed once Triple H took over as head of creative for WWE, especially since Gargano's good relationship with Triple H in NXT was well documented.

Are you excited about Johnny Gargano's return? What do you think he will do next? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

