Johnny Gargano set to defend the NXT North American Title next week

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano had a rough night on this week's edition of the black and gold brand. After watching his ally Austin Theory crushed by Karrion Kross, Gargano found out he'd be defending his title against Bronson Reed next week.

Gargano has defended the title against Reed already, at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two. The Colossal One had won a six-man Gauntlet Eliminator the night before to earn that opportunity.

Now, a month out from that phenomenal performance, Reed will get another shot at the title.

Johnny Gargano tried to force William Regal to call off their original match, but the NXT GM refused. Gargano was furious and brought a battered and broken Austin Theory to help attack Reed in the locker room.

Unfortunately for Gargano, The Colossal One shook off the onslaught and was ready for more.

NXT brings back the steel cage for the NXT North American Title Match

Bronson Reed got some revenge tonight when he broke the news that he would indeed be facing Johnny Gargano next week for his title. However, he said next week, there will be no interference from members of The Way.

Austin Theory and NXT Women's Tag Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will have to sit back and watch on as Gargano is forced to go one-on-one with Reed in a steel cage match.

One has to believe that this match heavily favors the Colossal One of NXT. Reed will look to capture his first title in the black and gold brand if he can indeed knock off Johnny Wrestling next Tuesday.

Bronson Reed is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in NXT at the moment and a win next week will ensure that his stock will be on the rise.

Who are you picking to emerge from the cage as the new North American Champion? Let us know in the comments.