Johnny Gargano shares personal update after recent relationship issues 

Johnny Gargano shared a personal update today on social media after having &quot;relationship issues&quot; at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The veteran is in a tag team with Tommaso Ciampa, known as #DIY on SmackDown.Ciampa and Gargano competed in the TLC match at SummerSlam for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Gargano's wife, Candice LeRae, interfered in the match and climbed the ladder to attempt to retrieve the titles. However, Ciampa got shoved into Gargano, and Johnny Wrestling inadvertently pushed his wife off the ladder and onto another one outside the ring.The former champion took to Instagram today to reveal his relationship goals following SummerSlam and humorously shared an image of LeRae climbing the ladder. You can check out Johnny Gargano's message in the Instagram post below.&quot;Relationship goals, amirite?&quot; wrote Gargano. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis emerged victorious at SummerSlam to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship.Former WWE writer Vince Russo discusses Candice LeRae and Johnny GarganoWrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Candice LeRae and suggested she should have been let go alongside Indi Hartwell last year.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Vince Russo suggested that The Poison Pixie was only in the company because Johnny Gargano has a good relationship with Shawn Michaels. He also stated that he predicted Hartwell would be released by the company.&quot;No, no [not surprised], I think I ran down a laundry list last week of who was on the show and who needs to be cut, and literally I believe I listed Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox. And, listen, come on, let's be honest, Candice LeRae should have been let go with Indi Hartwell but her husband works there and Shawn Michaels is in love with her husband. Who knows what they got going on? That's the only thing that saved her job,&quot; he said.Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGarganoLINKTLC changed me.. mentally, physically, and most importantly.. vocally.My budding voice over career might be over before it even startsI was going to be the best!Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are both former NXT Champions but have not had the same success as singles stars on the company's main roster. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for #DIY following their loss at SummerSlam 2025.