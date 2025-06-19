Johnny Gargano is the same size as "My 6 year old," says former WWE US Champion jokingly on X

A former WWE Superstar couldn't help but have some fun on X/Twitter at the expense of Johnny Gargano. Baron Corbin, aka Tom Pestock, jokingly said his six-year-old kid is the same size as the SmackDown star.
Gargano is one of the most popular stars in all of WWE. He is mostly remembered for his remarkable NXT run, during which he delivered some of the best performances of his career.
Johnny Gargano is currently a mainstay on SmackDown and is one-half of the tag team #DIY with Tommaso Ciampa. Former WWE star Baron Corbin recently made a joke about Gargano on his official X account.
Check it out below:
"A grown man?! My 6 year old is the same size as gargano."
Johnny Gargano aims to win a major title in WWE
Gargano is one of the most decorated stars of the current era. He still hasn't won several major titles, including the famed Intercontinental title. Back in 2022, he appeared on Good Karma Wrestling and shared his goals in WWE. Here's what he said:
"I never got a chance to wrestle at WrestleMania," Gargano said. "That was always something on my bucket list, and it still is on my bucket list ... It's a usual answer for a lot of guys my size and from my era but the Intercontinental Title, especially like the white strap Intercontinental Title that I used to love, that is always something that has been in the back of my mind, as well, that I would love to have one day." [H/T WrestlingInc]
Baron Corbin received massive backlash from some fans for his jab at Gargano. Shortly afterward, the former United States Champion made it clear in the replies to his post that he loves Gargano and was just poking fun at the WWE Superstar.