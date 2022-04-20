Johnny Gargano spotted at WWE Performance Centre with baby Quill

Former NXT star Johnny Gargano has been spotted at the WWE performance center alongside his newborn son Quill.

The former North American Champion let his contract with the company expire in December to spend time with his wife Candice LeRae and prepare for the birth of their son. It seems Gargano is not letting off the duties of fatherhood while making an appearance at the performance center.

NXT 2.0 star Malcolm Bivens recently posted a photo of himself on Twitter with Johnny and his cute baby boy. He teased the former champion about his new responsibilities as a parent as he captioned the photo, "Fatherhood whoopin his a**."

Malcolm Bivens and Gargano with baby Quill.

You can check out the uncensored tweet here.

Gargano has been keeping quite busy as a father while also taking time to make wholesome vlogs with his family.

In December, fans saw him bid farewell to the NXT 2.0 crowd as he got written off of TV after an attack from Grayson Waller. The Way leader has since then stayed inactive from wrestling.

Johnny Gargano has teased a future return to WWE

After taking a break and spending time with his family, Johnny Gargano said he's getting his wrestling itch back. Perhaps a return to action for the former NXT star is in the works.

Gargano visited WrestleCon in his first wrestling-related appearance since leaving WWE. Speaking to WhatCulture, he also teased a return to the company as he mentioned Shawn Michaels made his comeback in WWE at the age of 38.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say that there is a little part of me that says, 'you could wrestle at WrestleMania one day.' It was a dream come true to wrestle there and I still dream of one day being Intercontinental Champion, being WWE Champion, wrestling at WrestleMania. Those are still goals I haven't hit. I'm only 34, I have a long way to go. I've accomplished a lot of things and I'm far from done. Shawn Michaels came back at 38 and had a hell of a run. You never know what could happen in the future."

Gargano is only 34 years old and is in the prime of his wrestling career. It remains to be seen which promotion Johnny Wrestling will end up in when he decides to make his return.

Where do you think Johnny Gargano will make his eventual return to wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy