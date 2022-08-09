“Keep watching” - Johnny Gargano teases wrestling return alongside his wife

Johnny Gargano was a staple of NXT's black and gold era. When the brand adopted its '2.0' identity, Gargano left WWE soon after, letting his contract expire in December 2021. The former NXT Champion now teases a return to the squared circle.

Gargano saw great success on NXT when the show was run by Triple H. The two reportedly still have a good relationship. Following Vince McMahon's retirement, The Game became the Head of Creative and EVP of Talent Relations. Formerly released stars like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett have since made their way back to the promotion.

With many more re-signings seemingly on the horizon, many fans are clamoring for Johnny Wrestling and Candice Larae's return. He and his wife Candice Larae stepped away from wrestling following their departure from the company to care for their newborn child.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I'd like to see Johnny Gargano back in WWE. I'd like to see Johnny Gargano back in WWE. https://t.co/ccJwfVGZ6K

At the Asylum Virtual Signing event, a fan asked whether Gargano noticed how Triple H was running WWE and bringing back former talents, he responded:

"I've seen. I've noticed. It's exciting times all around. You never know what could happen. Keep watching, we're [Candice & I] going to show up at some point, wherever that may be... I promise. We will. We'll be making some magic at some point in the future, I promise," said Gargano [h/t Fightful]

Now that The Game is 'running the show,' it seems likely that wrestlers who saw success in NXT, like Johnny Gargano, will be brought back into the fold.

Johnny Gargano comments on a possible DIY reunion

During the same appearance, Johnny Gargano commented on a possible reunion of DIY alongside Ciampa.

Gargano's first bit of WWE success came as part of the tag team DIY comprised of him and Tommaso Ciampa. They were one of the most popular teams in NXT, winning tag championships and competing in iconic tag matches. The team broke up at Takeover: Chicago in May 2017, which led to a years-spanning feud between the former teammates.

CJ @ItsC33J4Y As one of the biggest DIY fans walking this earth, I am going to pass out if @JohnnyGargano walks through that curtain tonight #WWE Raw #WWE As one of the biggest DIY fans walking this earth, I am going to pass out if @JohnnyGargano walks through that curtain tonight #WWERaw #WWE

When questioned about the possible reunion of DIY, the former North American Champion had this to say:

"You never know what could happen. We're living in a crazy world where anything can go down. You never know what can happen on Mondays or Fridays anymore." [h/t Fightful]

Ciampa is set to compete for the United States Championship on tonight's WWE RAW. Johnny Gargano returning to help or even stop him from winning the belt would surely cause ripples in the wrestling world.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron