Johnny Gargano welcomes a special someone on its first day ahead of WWE RAW

WWE star Johnny Gargano recently shared a picture with his child ahead of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, the former NXT Champion went on a hiatus from WWE. Although the storyline reason was that Grayson Waller attacked him, Gargano was, in reality, on parental leave. Johnny Gargano and his wife, fellow NXT star Candice LeRae, announced that they were going to be parents in August 2021. In February 2022, the couple were gifted with a baby boy.

Ahead of the latest edition of RAW, Gargano took to Twitter to announce that he has brought his son to work. The former NXT Champion claimed that it was his first day at work.

"His first day at work! #BabyWrestling #WWERaw," he wrote.

What is next for former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano?

Johnny Gargano is currently embroiled in a feud with The Miz after siding with his old ally Dexter Lumis. He revealed the true reason for Lumis' constant attacks on The A-Lister.

The Miz and Gargano were supposed to face off in a singles match last week, but the Grand Slam Champion had other plans. He claimed that he was injured while making a TikTok video and asked Omos to compete on his behalf.

Despite his best efforts, Gargano was no match for his opponent and suffered a defeat.

Gargano could play a part on the latest episode of RAW as The Miz is slated to take on Dexter Lumis on the red brand. The former NXT star could be involved in giving Lumis a win and exacting revenge on The A-Lister.

It'll be interesting to see if The Game brings Gargano's storyline to fruition or if Gargano and Miz continue to cross paths on RAW.

What do you think is next for the former NXT Champion on WWE television? Sound off in the comments section below.

