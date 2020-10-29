Tonight's episode of NXT marked the return of WCW's famous Halloween Havoc PPV for one night only. In the opening match, Johnny Gargano defeated Damian Priest in a "Devil's Playground" match to become the first-ever two-time NXT North American Champion.

The match was chosen as part of the "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" gimmick, with NXT Halloween Havoc's host Shotzi Blackheart having the responsibility of spinning the wheel to choose the match.

Later in the night, it was revealed that the rules of the Devil's Playground match include no disqualifications, no count-outs, falls count anywhere with weapons allowed.

The match was as devious as the name sounded but in the end, Gargano got reunited with the North American title, largely thanks to a mysterious masked helper.

Johnny Gargano gets help from masked mystery person

Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano fought all over the arena, as the falls count anywhere rule was applicable. They also had various weapons at their disposal, ranging from fire extinguishers to trash carts.

However, towards the end when their match dragged to the elevated stage which housed the spinning wheel, a masked person dressed as Ghostface from the Scream movies took out Priest.

The masked person then handed Gargano a tombstone which he smashed on Priest's head to send him crashing down to the concrete floor. Gargano then pinned Priest to get the win and the North American title.