"Can he draw money? I absolutely think he can" - Former tag team champion on a title run for Dolph Ziggler (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Johnny Jeter spoke about wanting to see Dolph Ziggler embark on another world championship run.

Jeter is best known for his time in WWE with the Spirit Squad. He was a tag team champion during his run there with stablemates Kenny, Mikey, Mitch, and Nicky (Dolph Ziggler). The Spirit Squad often defended the tag team titles under the Freebird Rule.

Johnny Jeter recently spoke about how Dolph Ziggler has grown in his role in the WWE. He mentioned that Ziggler was almost similar to the likes of Shawn Michaels back in the day. Jeter added that The Showoff absolutely deserved time in the main event picture and even another run with one of the world championships in WWE.

The former WWE Superstar detailed how Ziggler has the ability to attract audiences into the building and did not doubt his potential to draw a lot of money as a top champion in the company.

“Yeah man, I think he (Dolph Ziggler) is almost like a little HBK. He's got the experience, he's got the in-ring knowledge. You know, like he's a veteran. He's got all the tools to be a draw in that company. I think you just gotta give him the opportunity, I know he's had that in the past. And again, I was disconnected from wrestling for a while, so I didn't watch his initial title run. But I know absolutely, I mean like, he has that vibe like the girls want to be with him and the guys want to be him. It's kind of like Shawn Michaels to a younger audience or whoever." Jeter continued, "I think he has all those qualities to draw viewers and ticket buyers to those seats. Ultimately that's what it comes down to, it’s making money. Can he draw money? I absolutely think he can.”

Dolph Ziggler's hilarious reaction to fans wanting him to be the next WWE Champion

In the aftermath of Big E winning the WWE Championship on RAW this week, some fans took to Twitter to show their support for Dolph Ziggler. One such fan touted Ziggler as the next in line for the top title.

The Showoff, however, had an interesting reaction when he replied to the tweet. You can check out the exchange below:

