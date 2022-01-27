"I've got some corner men I'm bringing with me" - Johnny Knoxville won't be alone at WWE Royal Rumble

Johnny Knoxville isn't coming alone to the Royal Rumble this Saturday night.

The Jackass star has been making headlines recently as the 2022 Royal Rumble nears. Knoxville appeared on SmackDown and managed to successfully antagonize and infuriate Sami Zayn by throwing him over the top rope.

Johnny Knoxville spoke with Liz Miller of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to discuss his upcoming appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday. During the interview, Knoxville revealed that he's bringing corner men with him to support him for the big match.

"My expectation is pain for those quote-unquote Superstars," Johnny Knoxville said. "Their a** is chicken, and I’m Colonel Sanders. I’ve got some corner men I’m bringing with me. I’m going to have the greatest corner there that night."

How did Johnny Knoxville get into the Royal Rumble match?

This week, Johnny Knoxville has been on a media tour to promote his new movie and his WWE in-ring debut on Saturday. Knoxville was a guest on Howard Stern this morning, where he explained how this all came together in the first place.

"We were doing promotion backstage at WWE and their head writer took me and Jeff Tremaine out in the hall and he's like, 'you want to make a run for the Rumble?' I was like, 'Yeah...what do you mean?' 'The Royal Rumble.' 'Oh, yeah, for sure.' Then, I've just been training 24/7, flipping huge truck tires over the fence," Johnny Knoxville said. "The neighbors are so angry. Truck tires weigh about the same as that pretty boy Austin Theory."

What will happen this Saturday night when Johnny Knoxville squares off with Sami Zayn and 28 other men in the Rumble match? Tune in to find out.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

