Johnny Knoxville describes the effect of being hit by WWE Superstar's finisher

Jackass Forever star Johnny Knoxville recently reflected upon his time in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match.

He was a celebrity entrant on this year's Rumble. Knoxville entered at #9 and lasted for 1 minute and 26 seconds before getting eliminated by Sami Zayn. During his stay, Johnny took several finishers from WWE Superstars.

During a recent appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show, Knoxville spoke about the impact of Montez Ford's frog splash and the unfortunate area of his body that took it during Saturday's match.

The former MTV mainstay apparently caught the move in the genitals, which, he explains, made the rest of his time in the match more uncomfortable. Knoxville also took a dig at his rival and eliminator, Sami Zayn.

“That was all b***s, by the way, That was all b***s! I was dying! I thought maybe I was gonna catch it in the chest, but no. Frog splash to the n***... It took four men to get me out of the ring the other night in the Royal Rumble, Four men! And that low-down and dirty Sami Zayn kicked me in the face to eliminate me from the Rumble," Zayn said (H/T WrestlingInc)

What is the equation between Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn?

Johnny Knoxville and former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn have been feuding since the former first appeared for the company in January.

The duo had several segments on SmackDown, and Zayn's kick eliminated Knoxville from the Rumble.

Following the premium live event, the war of words continued in WWE Digital Exclusives, with the Jackass star stating he wasn't done with Zayn and that he was "coming for him."

Sami then appeared at the premiere of Jackass Forever and was removed after an altercation involving Johnny Knoxville and a cattle prod.

AP Entertainment @APEntertainment At the #jackassforever Hollywood premiere, Johnny Knoxville chased pro wrestler Sami Zayn down the red carpet with a cattle prod. At the #jackassforever Hollywood premiere, Johnny Knoxville chased pro wrestler Sami Zayn down the red carpet with a cattle prod. https://t.co/hDaXuUYrUu

Do you think we'll see Knoxville vs. Zayn at Wrestlemania? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

