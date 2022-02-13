Johnny Knoxville set for Championship match at WrestleMania 38?

Johnny Knoxville entered the WWE 2022 Men's Royal Rumble so he could earn his spot in the main event of WrestleMania. Knoxville ultimately failed to win the match as he was eliminated by Sami Zayn. Sami's antics kickstarted a feud against the Jackass star.

Ever since the 2022 Royal Rumble, the two have been embroiled to get one over on each other at every turn in the escalating rivalry. Now, with the feud showing no signs of slowing down, the Jackass star is set for an Intercontinental title shot at WWE WrestleMania.

For anyone who doesn't know yet since it hasn't aired, Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura in a Smackdown taping. During the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE will bring in Knoxville for an IC Title shot at Wrestlemania 38.

WWE @WWE WOAHH!!!! Johnny Knoxville just sent @SamiZayn over the top rope on #SmackDown AND officially qualified for the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! WOAHH!!!! Johnny Knoxville just sent @SamiZayn over the top rope on #SmackDown AND officially qualified for the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! https://t.co/rEt1EM5DG2

Johnny Knoxville has continued to target Sami Zayn following The Royal Rumble

The Jackass star has done his very best to taunt and annoy Sami Zayn. Johnny took the time out to raid WWE'S LA pop-up store, singled out Zayn's merch, and obliterated it by throwing it in a woodchipper.

In all fairness, Zayn has also done his fair share to push Johnny's buttons by showing up at the premiere of Jackass Forever. He went on to brag about quickly eliminating Knoxville from the Royal Rumble and ended up getting kicked off the red carpet.

Amongst these shenanigans, Zayn has spoken about being a completely innocent victim in this situation and has tweeted out multiple times in his defense. He wrote on Twitter saying:

"Last night @WWE aired footage of Johnny Knoxville having me ejected from the red carpet at the world premiere of #JackassForever in Hollywood. Many lies are circulating about what happened, so please retweet, share this & discuss widely. HERE IS THE FULL & TRUE STORY. Johnny Knoxville said over & over he’d eliminate me from the Royal Rumble match. Well, he didn’t."

Even though we don't know who's innocent or not, the feud between them has proved to be quite entertaining as a whole. Now both sides might have a chance to settle their differences in the ring for the Intercontinental Championship at the grandest show of them all, WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Johnny Knoxville against Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 38? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Pratik Singh