Johnny Knoxville (via Photoshop and Instagram) prepares for the Royal Rumble

Johnny Knoxville is gearing up for his appearance in this year's Royal Rumble match.

Knoxville is no stranger to dangerous situations, but he may face his most dangerous moment yet when he is an entrant in the Royal Rumble. The 50-year-old's announcement may have seemed like a joke at first, but it appears to be very serious.

On January 5th, Johnny Knoxville took to Instagram to show off a photo of himself in a WWE ring tossing Seth Rollins over the top rope:

"I want to make a request of @wwe for the 2022 Royal Rumble. Its about fan safety. Please do not sit anyone in the first four rows because if I have my way I’m going to be slinging ‘’superstars’’ into at least the 3rd. I know those are premium seats but again fan safety is my biggest concern. Also maybe you want to pad those front rows so the wrestlers don’t hurt their pretty little backs when I launch them over the top rope. Sincerely, Johnny Knoxville World Champion #roadtowrestlemania."

Johnny Knoxville joins five other WWE Superstars announced so far for the WWE Royal Rumble

In addition to Knoxville, there are five other WWE Superstars who have been confirmed as entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble. They include two tag teams with The Street Profits, and The Mysterios and Austin Theory.

WWE always pulls a few surprises out of the hat at the Royal Rumble. There are usually a number of debuts, returns, and NXT Superstars that fill out the 30-man entrant list at the end of this month.

How long do you think Knoxville will last in the WWE Royal Rumble? Less than a minute? Longer? Let us know in the comments below!

