Jimmy Uso has been invited to join a WWE faction again, and Jey Uso will not be happy if he accepts. Solo Sikoa sent the invitation on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Jimmy decided to team with Rey Fenix tonight to face the formidable team of JC Mateo and Jacob Fatu. It was not an easy match by any means, and fans got a clear view of just how dangerous a faction Solo Sikoa has constructed. Although Fatu and Mateo were not on the same page for large parts of the match, it was clear that they were willing to work together to take on their opponents.

During the match, when Jimmy Uso was getting beaten down, Solo Sikoa was talking to him at the ringside. He was not helping the star, but making an offer to return and join the Bloodline again.

"Okay? I still love you. Join me, let's take over, let's take over."

The star didn't get to say yes or no and lost to the New Bloodline at the end of the match. Given the losses he has been suffering and the beatdowns he's been on the wrong end, Jimmy Uso may decide to return and rejoin the New Bloodline again.

