JoJo Offerman shares first heartfelt message since the passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt

Late WWE star Bray Wyatt's partner, Joseann Alexie Offerman, better known by her ring name Jojo Offerman, broke her silence following the tragic passing of The Eater of Worlds.

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and the former WWE ring announcer had two children together. The first, a son, was born in May 2019, while their daughter followed a year later, the same month. The two even got engaged in 2022.

The former Universal Champion returned to WWE television at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in October last year to a thunderous ovation. Sadly, his latest run was short, and the wrestling world is devastated at the loss of one of the best ever to lace up a pair of boots. His fiancee wrote on Instagram:

"Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that. He was the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day. He made everyone feel special, which was one of the million things I loved about him. Our bond was magical, something only the two of us understood. And that beautiful bond brought two perfect babies into the world," wrote Jojo.

Furthermore, Jojo added that Bray was a family man and the "BEST daddy" to his children Knash, Hyrie, Cadyn, and Kendyl. She concluded with:

"I will always love you Windham. I will always show our kids how incredible their daddy is. I will always make sure they know how much you love them. And I will always make you proud just like you made me proud. I love you forever baby, until we meet again ❤️"

You can read Jojo Offerman's entire post and check out the pictures she shared with her late husband:

Bray Wyatt remains in the heart of many among the WWE Universe. He left behind haunting images, incredible stories, some stellar wrestling contests and inspired his contemporaries and viewers to accept themselves and strive for the best.

