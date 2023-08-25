When did Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman get engaged? Relationship timeline explored

Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman are no strangers to the wrestling community, both having worked for WWE. Despite being public figures, they kept their personal and professional lives separate.

Bray Wyatt joined WWE in 2009 at FCW and joined the inaugural NXT season the following year. In 2012, his former character, Husky Harris, was repacked as Bray Wyatt and formed The Wyatt Family. During this time, Jojo Offerman came to the Stamford-based promotion, joining the cast of Total Divas. She wrestled briefly in the company but was also a ring announcer before leaving in 2021.

The 29-year-old and The Eater of Worlds began their relationship in 2017. They welcomed their first child together, a boy, Knash Sixx, on May 18, 2019. Their daughter, Hyrie Von, was born on May 28, 2020. Jojo and Bray Wyatt got engaged on April 28, 2022, and were slated to get married in December this year before the SmackDown star's sudden passing.

Bray was previously married to Samantha Krieger. They got married in 2012 before divorcing in 2017. They have two children, Cadyn and Kendyl.

Bray Wyatt passes away at age 36

Windham Rotunda was not only a superstar, but also a loving fiance and father

The former Universal Champion returned to WWE in 2022 at the end of the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event to a huge pop. He incorporated the characters from The Firefly Funhouse in his return. It was later revealed that he did not come back alone and was accompanied by a masked character named Uncle Howdy.

Bray engaged in a feud with LA Knight earlier this year and was setting up a rivalry with Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania 39, but was sidelined by health issues. There were not many details surrounding his condition, but there were reports it was life-threatening.

On August 24, 2023, Triple H announced that Bray had unfortunately passed away at the age of 36. It was later revealed he had died of a heart attack, and that he earlier had contracted COVID-19, which had aggravated an existing heart issue.

Wrestling world mourns loss of The Eater of Worlds

The Wyatt Family leader was one of the most creative minds in wrestling history. While many fans remember his time as a talented superstar, those closer to him remember the man behind The Eater of Worlds: Windham Rotunda.

Many WWE Superstars paid tribute to the late wrestler – from his former partners like Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman to his former enemies like John Cena and The Rock.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the family and friends of Bray Wyatt at this time of immeasurable grief.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?