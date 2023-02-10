Bray Wyatt will be a very happy man with the news coming out that he is getting married soon. He will be tying the knot with JoJo Offerman, who is known to fans as a former WWE ring announcer.

Wyatt has been in a relationship with Offerman for a long time and have two children together. They got engaged last year and are set to get married soon. His fiancee recently revealed the couple's wedding plans, stating that their grand day will take place before the end of the year.

On The Bellas Podcast, JoJo Offerman spoke about her relationship with Bray Wyatt and whether they were married or not. She corrected Nikki Bella by saying they weren't hitched, but would be pretty soon.

"We're not officially married. Engaged. But we will be married at the end of the year. We've picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun, the kids are crazy."

December 2023 can't come soon enough for the happy couple. We are sure we will see some banger wedding pictures after the event. However, we are more interested in seeing whether Uncle Howdy is invited or not. Wyatt would do well to bury the hatchet with him before his wedding.

Bray Wyatt's current WWE stint

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules in one of the comebacks of the decade. He teased it for weeks with the epic White Rabbit and the QR codes before appearing in spectacular fashion at the aforementioned premium live event.

Wyatt's second run with WWE has gone in typical Wyatt fashion. While he has only wrestled one match since his return, he has done some exemplary character work. From bringing out his past personas to delivering epic promos alongside LA Knight, his descent into madness has been great to watch.

With the presence of Uncle Howdy and his graphic affecting the likes of Alexa Bliss, the future looks big for the former Eater of Worlds. We see some big names falling to him this year, especially considering the rumors that he is working on a mega Sinister Six-like faction. Championships and title reigns may be on the cards as well.

As long as WWE don't do the WrestleMania 33 thing, Wyatt should be good. We can't wait to see how 2023 goes for him.

