JoJo Offerman shares a heartbreaking message remembering Bray Wyatt

Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman shared an emotional message on social media remembering her late fiancé, Bray Wyatt, on Father's Day. The Eater of Worlds tragically passed away in August 2023.

Ad

Offerman and Wyatt were engaged from April 2022 until the real-life Windham Rotunda's death. The couple had a son, Knash, and a daughter, Hyrie, together.

Earlier today, Jojo Offerman took to Instagram Stories to post a collage of pictures of Bray Wyatt with their children. She wished the two-time Universal Champion a happy Father's Day. The 31-year-old noted that she and the children loved and missed Wyatt.

"I'm so blessed God gave me you to be their daddy. We did good my love. Happy Father's Day Windham❤️We miss you everyday. We love you❤️," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer makes an interesting remark about Bray Wyatt and Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks made their first appearance of 2025 on the May 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. After taking out multiple tag teams, the mysterious faction paid tribute to Bray on what would have been his 38th birthday.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, WWE legend Teddy Long noted that he was not invested in the Wyatt Sicks. The former SmackDown General Manager opined that the mysterious faction is unlikely to be successful without Bray Wyatt.

Ad

"My thoughts on this, after the passing of Bray Wyatt, God rest his soul. They tried to bring them back the first time. They just don't do anything for me. It doesn't do it for me. Bray was the guy, and without him, that's just me, my opinion, I just don't see it working," he said. [From 4:17 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Teddy Long's comments in the video below:

Dexter Lumis and Joey Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks defeated the Motor City Machine Guns on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Uncle Howdy-led faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More