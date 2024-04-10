Bray Wyatt's fiancée, JoJo Offerman, recently shared a heartbreaking update on social media.

The wrestling world lost arguably one of its most beloved performers last year when the former Wyatt Family leader passed away due to a heart attack. The former WWE Champion took his last breath on August 24, 2023.

Wyatt's fiancée, JoJo Offerman, recently took to Instagram Stories to share a heartbreaking update remembering the late WWE Superstar. The 30-year-old reshared a post to express her emotions for The Eater of Worlds.

"I think I'll miss you for the rest of my life," read the post.

JoJo Offerman pens down an emotional message on her first Christmas without Bray Wyatt

JoJo Offerman has been vocal about her love and longing for Bray Wyatt. The former WWE ring announcer shared a heartbreaking picture of her well-decorated living room on Christmas Eve.

Offerman penned down an emotional message for her late fiancé in the caption. She wrote about how Bray Wyatt loved to celebrate Christmas with the kids. JoJo noted that she missed Windham Rotunda while expressing her love for him:

"Merry Christmas Eve, my love! It’s been 4 months without you, and it still gets harder. Especially now, because Christmas was your thing. You LOVED going all out for the kids. You did the shopping, and I did the wrapping. That was our routine. And you got the coolest sh*t, I swear! Lol, trying to do Christmas the way you would have has been so hard. And I’ve broken down every single day. I miss you so much! The kids miss you so much. We wish you were here. But I know you’re here in spirit, and I hope I made you proud, baby. I love you more than words, Windham, forever ❤️," she wrote.

During the WrestleMania weekend, a statue in honor of Bray Wyatt was revealed at WWE World. The Stamford-based company and the fans acknowledged the former Universal Champion when his brother Bo Dallas and sister Mika Rotunda inducted Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda into the WWE Hall of Fame.

