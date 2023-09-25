Joseann Offerman has penned a heartfelt message directed at the late Bray Wyatt a month after his tragic passing.

Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, leaving the wrestling world dumbstruck and in grief. His partner JoJo wrote an emotional message on Instagram days later, sharing her memories of the late star.

A month following Bray Wyatt's passing, JoJo has written another message addressed to Wyatt.

Check it out below:

"It’s been one month without you and everyday gets harder and harder. I miss you Windham, The kids miss you. Thinking of you every second of every day. I love you so much, always ❤️"

JoJo called a WWE star after Bray Wyatt's death

WWE shared a tribute video after Bray's passing, in which several superstars shared their memories of the late wrestler. The O.C's Luke Gallows revealed that he received a call from JoJo during a shoot:

"I love those kids man. Love those kids. JoJo called us [him and Karl Anderson] yesterday, we were shooting something for the net for .com I guess. Well, you [camerman] were there behind the camera. It dropped us to our knees and we had to walk out of the shoot and not finish what we were supposed to do because it felt so surreal him not being here today. Seeing the things they're gonna do for the tribute tonight, we were talking about it out in the stands, you just, we wish it was a rib. I wish he'd pop out and say, 'I got you guys.' I just wanted to see what the reaction would be. But it's life, I guess."

Wyatt always treated his peers and fans with love and respect. His passing at 36 years old has left a void that can never be filled.

Do share your memories of Bray Wyatt in the comments below.