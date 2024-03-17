JoJo sends a message to fans on Instagram

The late Bray Wyatt's partner JoJo had a message for fans on her latest Instagram story.

Joseann Alexie Offerman has resumed doing public appearances and keeps her fans updated via her social media handles. She recently made an appearance at The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo.

JoJo Offerman seemingly had a great time at the convention. She later shared an Instagram story, thanking her fans.

Check out her story below:

"Thank you to everyone that came out and showed their love and support."

JoJo's heartbreaking message about Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt tragically died at the age of 36 on August 24, 2023. He unexpectedly passed away in his sleep and left the wrestling world in shock and mourning. The tragic news was shared by Triple H on Twitter. WWE later held a SmackDown tribute show in memory of Wyatt.

Offerman recently shared a heartbreaking message about Wyatt. She revealed that her three-year-old daughter Hyrie wasn't acting herself and seemed quite down. When asked what was the issue, she said that she missed her father and that she wanted him to be with her. Offerman further wrote that her heart broke after listening to her daughter's plea.

She then asked her daughter to tell her what she missed about her father. In response, Hyrie told her that she missed "daddy and mommy together."

You can check out the entire story below:

Bray Wyatt was known for his creative mind behind the scenes. He feuded with some of WWE's biggest names during his run in the company, including John Cena, Kane, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman.

Fans have been calling for Bray Wyatt to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame. As per recent reports, Wyatt might not be inducted into this year's class.

