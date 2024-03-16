Bray Wyatt-WWE Hall of Fame update - Reports

A major update regarding a potential Bray Wyatt WWE Hall of Fame induction has come out.

A bunch of massive names have been announced so far for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The list includes the following names: Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The U.S. Express, Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson.

An update has now been shared in regards to the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame:

"It was confirmed to us yesterday that with the exception of Lia Maivia, all members of the 2024 Hall of Fame class have been announced. Regarding rumors of Bray Wyatt, obviously he was on the list at one point but it’s not planned, or at least wasn’t as of yesterday. The impression I was given is that he will be put in soon." [F4WOnline]

Bray Wyatt's father will be honored with the Hall of Fame ring this year

Mike Rotunda is all set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of The U.S. Express. Rotunda was left devastated by the untimely passing of his son Bray last year.

Here's what he said during his appearance on the Wrasslin Talk with Mayor McCall podcast:

"He was a jolly fellow. He loved to laugh, he was loud, always laughing and he lit up a room. He lit up the wrestling business. People come up to me and have a story with Windham and say, 'He took the time to sit there and bulls*** with me for 10 or 15 minutes when he's supposed to be signing autographs.' So many people come up and support him by wearing Windham's stuff, and they have a story about him. He was that kind of person." [H/T Daily Mail]

Bray Wyatt was a one-of-a-kind superstar and did the best work of his career as the leader of The Wyatt Family. He was pushed as a main event level star on multiple occasions, winning the WWE Title and the Universal Title in the process.

Poll : Do you want to see Bray Wyatt being inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame? Yes! Next year! 0 votes View Discussion