Jon Moxley interested in forming a Shield-Wyatt Family superteam in AEW

Jon Moxley was recently interviewed by SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. During the conversation, the reigning AEW World Champion opened up on wanting to compete in the AEW tag team division.

During the broadcast, not only did Jon Moxley reveal his interest in competing in the AEW tag team division but also noted how stacked the division currently is with the likes of The Young Bucks, Private Party, and FTR.

It's on between @JonMoxley and @The_MJF tomorrow night at #AEWAllOut 😤 Here's a look back to see how this feud developed over time 👀 pic.twitter.com/eAPn1wVBkp — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 4, 2020

The AEW World Champion stated that he definitely remains interested in doing a tag team run in the promotion at some point down the line and also expressed his love for tag team wrestling. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I would definitely be interested in doing a tag team run like sometime down the line. Because I really love [tag wrestling]. I was wrestling a match the other night with me and Darby Allin, and realized I hadn’t had a tag match in a while. I was getting excited, I was like ‘oh I haven’t been a tag match in a while, this is fun.’ I love putting together tag matches, you have double the guys to work with, double the tools to create things.”- said Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley further elaborated that AEW has an amazing tag team division and he would be working with the best guys in the business. The AEW World Champion claimed that he would be interested in teaming up with the TNT Champion in Brodie Lee, who was a former member of The Wyatt Family in WWE.

However, he also namedropped the likes of PAC, Joey Janela, and Darby Allin as potential tag team partners for himself.

“So we have this amazing tag division. To work with those guys? I’m gonna be working with the best tag teams in the world. Maybe me and Brodie [Lee] could do like a Shield/Wyatt family super team or something? Or maybe like a guy…somebody that would compliment me, you know? A guy like PAC? Or even like a younger guy like a Joey [Janela] or a Darby [Allin]. Something like that?"- added Jon Moxley.

The Champ @JonMoxley says big things are in @The_MJF's future... but not quite yet. pic.twitter.com/fiUdx3nvu9 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 24, 2020

What's next for Jon Moxley?

Jon Moxley will be defending the AEW World Championship against MJF at AEW All Out this weekend at the Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The match promises to be as exciting as every other Jon Moxley match but will be a huge test for the reigning champion.