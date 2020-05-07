Jon Moxley recalls interesting advice Roddy Piper gave him while in WWE

Dean Ambrose and Roddy Piper

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley knows a thing or two about how to play to a crowd - even if there isn't one to play to. A lot of that knowledge comes from simply having been in the business for a good long while. But, he's also gotten a lot of good advice from some of the legends of the business.

One of those legends just happened to be the late "Rowdy" Roddy Piper - who is also probably the one legend Jon Moxley is compared to the most. While working with Piper in the early days of The Shield, the two former Intercontinental Champions had a pretty nice conversation backstage following one of the then-Dean Ambrose's matches.

Jon Moxley reveals what advice he received from Roddy Piper

In an exclusive interview with SEScoops.com, Jon Moxley discussed, among other topics, how Piper advised him that, as a heel, there was one sure-fire way to connect to the crowd. Essentially, pretend like they didn't even exist.

When Jon Moxley was asked about working without any audience in attendance, it immediately made him think of this story.

“You know Rowdy Roddy Piper told me once... One time he came to like a SmackDown or something [and] I can’t remember exactly how he phrased it... I did something and I was just kind of soaking in the adulation of the crowd or playing to the crowd or something like that. He came to the back and found me, he’s like ‘you went too much babyface’ or something. [H]e’s like ‘don’t even worry about them’ [the fans]. He’s like ‘you look at the guy’s shoes.’ Basically saying you stay focused on your opponent. You’re there to hurt him”

"If you watch... Piper’s entrance [from WCW StarrCade '96 against Hollywood Hogan]... From the moment he walks through the curtain his eyes are locked on Hogan. And it’s just like, it’s like this death march to the ring. Even though he was in his 50s with an artificial hip? When you watch that and you watch the entrance you’re like ‘this dude’s going to war.'"

