Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Two undefeated stars clash, WWE Hall of Famer returns

A very special guest returned to the main event match this week.

Unfortunately, the match did not live up to the hype surrounding it

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite didn't hit the mark

Before I begin this week's review, I have a confession to make. Every week, I do my absolute best to bring you an unbiased AEW Dynamite 'Best and Worst' feature based on what I liked about the show and what, in my opinion, failed to hit the mark.

I have to admit that for most of this week's broadcast, my mind was elsewhere, especially if you consider what happened to most of WWE's talent roster only hours prior. A lot of good men and women lost their livelihood, and I couldn't enjoy the broadcast like I usually do.

So, I don't know if that was the reason or not, but I thought that this week's program just did not connect with me at all. And this is very surprising indeed considering that AEW Dynamite sets the bar very high when it comes to pro wrestling.

For what it is worth, here is my 'Best and Worst' analysis.

#1 Best: Lance Archer looks unstoppable

Lance Archer and Colt Cabana were billed as two undefeated stars who clashed in the middle of the ring this week, and thankfully the former squashed Cabana. And this is not a knock on Cabana who may definitely go on to have a great career in AEW, but it was necessary for Archer to squash Cabana to look like the monster he is.

Special marks to Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone on commentary who were great for the duration of the match and may just be the best commentary unit that All Elite Wrestling has had until now. Cabana's post-match promo following his devastating loss was pretty cool too and if you have not seen it yet, I urge you to do so at the link I'll post below.

