"It ended perfectly" - Jon Moxley reveals if he misses The Shield

AEW star Jon Moxley recently reflected on The Shield and explained why he doesn't miss the faction to a huge extent.

Jon Moxley was the AEW World Champion for 277 days. His reign came to an end when Kenny Omega defeated him at AEW Winter is Coming, last year. This particular defeat also marked Moxley's first singles loss in AEW.

Jon Moxley recently had a chat with Bleacher Report's Adam Wells and opened up on a variety of topics. When asked about The Shield and whether he misses being part of the stable, Jon Moxley had the following to say:

Not so much miss it, because I'm onto new things and it's a new chapter. But I definitely look back on that all fondly, and it ended perfectly. That chapter ended on a nice little bow.

The Shield was the most popular WWE faction at its peak

The Shield made its WWE main roster debut at Survivor Series 2012. Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose in WWE), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins interfered in the main event of the show and helped CM Punk retain his WWE title in a Triple Threat match. The trio quickly became a popular heel stable on WWE TV, and dubbed themselves "The Hounds of Justice".

The stable had classic encounters with the likes of The Wyatt Family, before finally imploding in mid-2014 after their feud against a reformed Evolution. Seth Rollins attacked Moxley and Reigns and revealed that he had joined forces with Triple H in one of the most memorable betrayals in WWE history.

Seth turns on The Shield gotta be up there pic.twitter.com/ZXUshwDIuX — Shay #TeamBlue (@dwrestling71) August 29, 2020

Advertisement

Following the dissolution of the group, all three Shield members went on to become World Champions in WWE. Roman Reigns bagged the most success and headlined four WrestleMania events in a row. Moxley left WWE in 2019 after being dissatisfied with his position on the roster and the way he was being used.

He soon made his AEW debut at the promotion's first show, Double Or Nothing. In early 2020, Moxley defeated Chris Jericho to become the second-ever AEW World Champion.

Which Stable is Better: The Shield or The Bullet Club? pic.twitter.com/FzJz8aoeRI — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) January 17, 2021

The Shield's original WWE run did not last for too long in comparison with other legendary factions, but the stable made a huge impact on the promotion in a very short amount of time.