Jon Moxley's (Dean Ambrose) former tag team partner backs Roman Reigns to win at SummerSlam

Jon Moxley's former tag team partner James Ellsworth has backed Roman Reigns to win at SummerSlam tonight.

During his time on SmackDown Live in 2016, the former Dean Ambrose briefly teamed up with Ellsworth, mostly while feuding with AJ Styles.

Taking to Twitter, Ellsworth shared his SummerSlam 2022 predictions. He backed up The Tribal Chief to beat Brock Lesnar and additionally backed up Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, Pat McAfee, and The Street Profits in their respective matches.

Check out James Ellsworth's tweet below:

At SummerSlam 2022, Reigns will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line for the first time in a premium live event since winning at WrestleMania 38.

His last successful title defense was on June 17 edition of SmackDown when he defeated Riddle to retain his world championships. This led to the return of The Beast Incarnate.

By the looks of it, Reigns vs. Lesnar at SummerSlam could be the last time the two men cross paths inside a WWE ring.

Damian Priest recently spoke about Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of SummerSlam

Damian Priest will be sharing the SummerSlam card with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The former WWE United States Champion will be teaming up with Finn Balor, as The Judgment Day takes on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling recently, Priest discussed how he has never stepped into the ring with Reigns nor Lesnar. He said:

"I don't think they are necessarily scared, but I don't know, maybe there is something like 'we don't need to go that way yet.' And there might be a reason for that."

The SummerSlam card will be headlined by Reigns and Lesnar. Also on the show, Ronda Rousey will challenge for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Whereas, Becky Lynch will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship against her arch-rival Bianca Belair.

