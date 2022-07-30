Top WWE heel discusses if Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are scared of him (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Damian Priest recently had an interesting response when asked if Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns might be afraid to face him in a match.

Priest will be in action at SummerSlam, where he will team up with Finn Balor to take on Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik, in a No-Disqualification tag team match. Interestingly, both Priest and Balor have previously urged Dominik to betray his father and join The Judgment Day.

Ahead of facing the Mysterios at SummerSlam, The Judgment Day member had an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda about how he would change his game plan if he ever faced Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He acknowledged that both pose a bigger physical threat, making their potential clashes a fight and not a wrestling match.

Damian Priest noted how neither Lesnar nor Reigns had ever stepped inside the ring with him. The former United States Champion was then asked if he thought that they were both afraid.

"I don't think they are necessarily scared, but I don't know, maybe there is something like 'we don't need to go that way yet.' And there might be a reason for that," said Damian Priest. [6:01 - 6:10]

You can watch the full interview below:

Brock Lesnar makes a big statement on WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam

The Beast Incarnate made a surprise appearance on SmackDown's final show before SummerSlam 2022.

Lesnar appeared during Paul Heyman's promo segment and almost got his hands on the Special Counsel before Mr. Money in the Bank Theory attacked The Beast Incarnate from behind.

The former WWE Champion responded by introducing Theory to the Suplex City as he launched a devastating attack on the Money in the Bank holder. The latter barely recovered from the beatdown before Drew McIntyre came from behind and hit him with a Claymore Kick.

The show ended with Lesnar and McIntyre exchanging glances of mutual respect. Earlier in the night, The Scottish Warrior defeated Sheamus to book a spot for himself in the WWE Clash of Castle's main event and was attacked by Theory after the match.

Meanwhile, Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match. Theory will potentially be lurking in the shadows as he has vowed to cash in his contract on the winner.

Who do you think will walk out of WWE SummerSlam as the new undisputed world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far