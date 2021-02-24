Jon Moxley reveals current WWE Superstar that he'd want in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has revealed that he would love for AEW to sign WWE legend Christian to the company. Moxley praised the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, stating that Christian's "mind for wrestling is just like next-level".

Christian returned to in-ring action at this year's Royal Rumble, a year after his best friend and former tag team partner Edge, returned to the company. Christian's last match in WWE came in 2014.

While speaking to ITRWrestling, Jon Moxley lavished praise on Christian when asked which wrestler he would like to see in AEW.

"I'll tell you, a guy I'd like to see here is Christian. I don't know if that was a one-off for him in the Royal Rumble but he looked frigging good to me, looked like he was in great shape, he looked sharp, man. I tell you, he's one of the guys that's – the wrestlers know it more so than anybody – Christian is so good. Like, his brain and his execution, and his mind for wrestling is just like next-level."

Moxley said that he would also like to see former WWE star Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Japanese wrestler Masashi Takeda, in AEW.

Jon Moxley on why WWE legend Christian would be a good fit in AEW

Dean Ambrose and Christian

Jon Moxley revealed how he and Seth Rollins looked at each other during a match against Christian and acknowledged how good Captain Charisma was in the ring. He then explained how Christian could be used in AEW, if he were to sign with the company.

"The people who work with him know, in the industry, you know, his respect level is huge, the things that he could do with the wrestlers in AEW and all the creative kind of freedom, but, you know, taking things but there's no hindrance on anything creatively here, obviously, we're having a frigging Exploding Death Match, so the things Christian could do at AEW, I would be extremely excited to see that."

Reports following his return at the Rumble have suggested that Christian will be working in a part-time capacity in WWE.